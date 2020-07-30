Tundu Lissu in court three days after return

By James Magai

Dar es Salaam. Three days after he arrived in the country from Belgium Chadema’s Vice President today begins defending himself against several cases facing him in court starting today.

He is alleged to have committed in Zanzibar.

Lissu who is also vying to be the presidential flag bearer for his party faces four cases of sedition at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court in Dar es Salaam

Hearing of the cases stalled for almost three years after the former Singida East MP was flown to Kenya and later Belgium after an attempted assassination attempt on September 7, 2017 in Dodoma leaving him fatally wounded.

In the case number 123 of 2017 that comes of mention before resident Magistrate, Kassian Matembele, Lissu is alleged to have issued seditious statements with aim of inciting the public in Kibunju Maungani, Magharibi B District, Mjini Magharibi Region in Zanzibar.

Lissu was first arraigned on February 9, 2017 where he was charged with four offences.