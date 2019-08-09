By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The United States Embassy and the British High Commission have expressed their concern about what they termed as ‘steady erosion of due process in the justice system in Tanzania.

In a joint statement released by US Embassy and the British High Commission cited frequent resort to lengthy pre-trial detentions and shifting charges by the justice system as evidence.

“We are particularly concerned about a recent case — the irregular handling of the arrest, detention, and indictment of investigative journalist Erick Kabendera, including the fact that he was denied access to a lawyer in the early stages of his detention, contrary to the Criminal Procedures Act,” reads part of the statement.