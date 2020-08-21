According to the detective the fatal shooting took place on July 9, Mdoe who was a clerk at the store was alone when the suspect with a gun in his hand ordered him to the cash registers.

By Agencies

Dallas. Police in Dallas, Texas is appealing to the general public for help to find the killer of a Tanzanian national Johnson Mdoe who was working overnights at a 7-Eleven store.

CCTV Video footage shows the suspect with a pink coumflouged gun pointed at the clerk seconds before taking his life.

According to Dallas Police Department detective Abel Lopez hopes the evidence obtained is enough that someone can give him the information he needs.

He says there are several things that stand out about the gunman and anyone who gives information leading to the arrest of Mdoe’s killer will receive a reward of $15,000.

According to the detective the fatal shooting took place on July 9, Mdoe who was a clerk at the store was alone when the suspect with a gun in his hand ordered Mdoe to the cash registers.

“You can see the suspect immediately as he enters the store the clerk approaches him.”

Advertisement

“They were behind the counter and the suspect has a gun and he keeps switching it between - from right hand to the left - and he seems nervous. He doesn’t handle the gun very well,” Lopez said.

“All the employees that spoke about him speak very highly of him. He has daughters back home, and supposedly he was trying to take care of them,” Lopez explained.

He added: While the suspect and Mdoe were behind the counter, Mdoe got one money tray, and the robber took the cash.

“But the clerk couldn’t get the second cash register open. He spent agonizing seconds trying, but he appeared to be nervous, as a gun was being waved around,” said the detective. Then Mdoe was fatally shot.