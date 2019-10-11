The Citizen News Uganda Police intercept 12 Saudi bound girls at Entebbe Airport Friday October 11 2019 Trafficking. Luggage of some of the youth who were recently intercepted before leaving the country. PHOTO BY STEPHEN OTAGE By Monitor Reporter In the headlines Agri exports dip 55pc as gold sales volume grows by 25pc Tanzania’s agricultural export earnings have slumped by over a half in a year, which however saw Kabudi joins presidential term limit debate at Nyerere fora Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi yesterday wade into Tanzania Meteorological Agency warns 13 regions over heavy rains National Electoral Commission clarifies election voter IDs EAC members develop e-immigration policy Prof Kabudi says Mwalimu Nyerere's legacy lives on 20 years after Harbinder Seth Singh writes to DPP to enter plea bargain