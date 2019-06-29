By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Senior lecturer from University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Prof Chris Maina on Saturday, June 29, 2019, raised concern about imbalance in disciplining local media outlets in Tanzania by the regulator.

“Sometimes you may see people violating the regulations while speaking on television, and you expect he or she will be subjected to legal measures the next day but nothing is being done,” said Prof Maina.

He added: “But some media companies are subjected to legal measures, including being banned for months for committing similar offences.”

Prof Maina made the remarks when delivering his key speech during the Excellence in Journalism Awards Tanzania (Ejat)-2018, taking place at Diamond Jubilee in Dar es Salaam. The colourful event was organised by the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT).

He also heaped praise on media outlets in Tanzania for playing a pivotal role in addressing social problems and contribute to social transformation.

“Well written articles with facts provide essential information to members of public,” said Prof Maina.

“I also urge the media practitioners to adhere to the media professional ethics,” he added.

He said the industry should be considered as among the essential pillars after the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature.

For his part, the chairperson of EJAT Organizing Committee, Kajubi Mukajanga thanked the sponsors for financing the EJAT-2018 gala.

He advised local media outlets to be creative in finding alternative sources of income, revealing that the majority of them relied on unpredictable government advertisement funds for survival.

“Majority of the local media outlets feel the pinch,” said Mr Mukajanga.

Some 81 nominees (48 men, 33 women) were competing for the honours.