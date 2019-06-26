Updated: Kenyan MP Jaguar arrested outside Parliament- VIDEO

Nairobi. Reports from Nairobi say Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi aka Jaguar has been arrested by Police outside Parliament just before he addressed a press conference over his xenophobic remarks.

Yesterday in the wake of a video that went viral the Government of Kenya said deeply regrets the careless and inciteful language against foreigners living and working in Kenya in public utterances made by Hon. Charles Njagua, the Member of Parliament for Starehe Constituency.

“This aggressive and ill-tempered language goes against the letter and spirit of Kenya’s welcoming ethos, as well as the progressive nature of the Constitution of our Republic,” read the statement in part.

In a video that was posted by Nation TV, plain clothed policemen pounced on the politician outside parliament grounds whisking him away to a location yet to be named.

The singer turned politician in an instagram post has since maintained that his speech was misinterpreted and he did not mean to interfere with regional trade.

Jaguar’s rise to fame and celebrity lifestyle was through a hit song ‘Kigeugeu’ that took a swipe at politicians who are hypocrites.

He has been a regular visitor to Tanzania performing at several concerts including the Fiesta Festival, his last visit was about three weeks ago where he took a media tour in several media outlets in Dar es Salaam.