WHO raises concern over rising COVID-19 cases in Kenya

By Agencies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns over the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kenya, which they attribute to laxity and lack of compliance in observing the containment measures by most Kenyans, reports Kenya’s Citizen TV.

Warning about the pandemic stage, the global health body called on the government to enforce containment measures to flatten the curve.

Eighteen new deaths were recorded including a Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) director.

In mid-March, when Kenya recorded the first cases of COVID-19, and containment measures were instituted majority of Kenyans strictly adhered to the rules but since the lifting of the cessation measures, there is full blown community spread mainly owing to a sense of laxity and disregard for the health and safety measures, a trend the world health organization says is worrying.

“In recent weeks, we have observed with concern the rising numbers of COVID cases and scaling up of transmission in Kenya. We have also seen a general laxity in individuals behaviour from the initial widespread compliance before reopening up of lockdown locations,” says Dr. Rudi Eggers, WHO Country Representative.

The global health body, says in order to contain the number of fatalities now standing at 456, Kenyans must observe social distancing and hygiene measures.

Advertisement

“These deaths are not just numbers, they are a mark of pain among families across the country,” added Dr. Eggers.

A total of 679 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours from 6590 samples bringing the total caseload to 28,104.

743 recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 14,610 while 18 deaths were recorded 15 of whom had pre-existing conditions.