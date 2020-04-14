Why Tanzania’s rural areas have remained safe from coronavirus

By By Paul Owere

Tanzania on April 13 recorded the highest numbers of patients who have tested positive in a single day since the coronavirus was confirmed in the country some four weeks ago.

According to statements issued by the health ministers in both Zanzibar and the mainland Tanzania, there were 17 cases in total.

The cases were recorded in Zanzibar (3), Arusha (1) and Dar es Salaam (13) bringing the total number so far to 49.

The health minister Ummy Mwalimu announced that some seven patients have recovered from the virus and three have died in Tanzania.

But as the pandemic ravages economies globally with infections almost crossing the two million mark with about 120,000 deaths confirmed, Tanzania’s rural areas have remained a safe haven, free from the coronavirus infections.

In most of the rural areas social economic activities have continued unperturbed and it is business as usual even as dwellers observe some of the guidelines issued by the health ministry and other relevant authorities.

Vigilance is high among the local communities with Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira calling on residents to report anyone who might have come from neighbouring Kenya through porous routes after avoiding being quarantined.

The hot spots remain in the commercial hub Dar es Salaam which has since reported 32 cases, Zanzibar 12, Arusha 3, Mwanza and Kagera each reporting one case.

Even in the absence of a total or partial lockdown the larger part of the country has remained safe from the deadly virus with the health minister advising urban dwellers not to go to the rural areas because they would be taking the virus there.

So far, unlike in some countries in Africa where the announcement of the pandemic sparked an urban-rural migration, in Tanzania many have stayed put in their respective towns.

The minister has since advised that despite the initial cases being of imported cases the latest trend shows that it was headed towards the community transmission.

“We have reached a level where the transmission of the virus is becoming local,” she told religious leaders over the weekend.

This, Miss Ummy Mwalimu says is a worrying trend which demands further precaution, she, therefore advised citizenry to observe precautionary measures such as hand washing and social distancing.