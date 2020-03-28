Zanzibar health minister confirms third covid-19 case

By The Citizen Reporter

Zanzibar has today confirmed another Covid-19 case bringing the number of cases that have tested positive for the Covid-19 to three on the isles.

The announcement was made today March 28 by the Zanzibar Revolution Government minister of health Hamad Rashid Mohammed

He said the case is of Tanzanian woman aged 57 who arrived from the United Kingdom, Zanzibar closed all entry and exit to the Island with effect from yesterday.

She becomes the first Zanzibari to test positive of the virus after the previous two cases which were all imported were of two foreign nationals who came on the archipelago.

According to reports the ministry is currently following up on 81 contacts whereas 165 people have been put under quarantine on the Island.

Last week Zanzibar through the ministry of tourism announced the banning of all international flights landing at the Sheik Abeid Amani Karume Airport.

Advertisement