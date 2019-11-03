Kenya's Ex-President Moi recovering quickly, not in ICU: family

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Former President Daniel arap Moi is not in the intensive care unit at The Nairobi Hospital, his Press Secretary Lee Njiru said on Saturday, noting he is recovering quickly.

Concerns followed Mr Moi's admission about a week ago, with sources earlier saying he was having breathing problems.

In an update on the ex-President's health, Mr Njiru once again allayed the fears, saying, “I am happy to announce that Mzee Moi is recovering steadily and continues to receive medical care under the professional team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein.

He said he personally visited Mr Moi and was happy with his progress.

“Mzee is okay. He is still in hospital ... I saw him. Contrary to speculation on social media, Mzee Moi is not in the ICU. He is in the general ward and improves by the day."

ALARM

Mr Njiru appreciated that alarming reports about Mr Moi's health have subsided following the release of correct information through the official channel.

“Human health is not a matter to be toyed with so Kenyans should stop the speculation because Mzee Moi is on the path to quick recovery,” said the press secretary, who is also the family's spokesman.

He noted that Mzee Moi is recovering at the hospital's VIP wing, “which he deserves given his status".

“At the moment only very close family members are allowed to see him at the VIP wing."

RUMOURS

The former Head of State, who turned 95 in September, was admitted to the top city hospital reportedly after developing breathing complications.

This admission was the second one in less than two weeks, and the public's concern was followed by rumours that he had died.