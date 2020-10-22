The Citizen News Africa African Union 'strongly condemns' violence in Nigeria Thursday October 22 2020 The African Union Commission chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat In Summary Moussa Faki Mahamat "strongly condemns the violence that erupted on 20 October 2020 during protests in Lagos, Nigeria that has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries", his office said in a statement distributed Thursday morning. By AFP More by this Author Addis Ababa. The African Union Commission chairman on Thursday strongly condemned deadly violence in Nigeria's biggest city Lagos and called on all parties to "privilege dialogue".Moussa Faki Mahamat "strongly condemns the violence that erupted on 20 October 2020 during protests in Lagos, Nigeria that has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries", his office said in a statement distributed Thursday morning."The Chairperson appeals to all political and social actors to reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law," the statement said.Amnesty International said at least 12 people were killed by the Nigerian army and police in two locations in Lagos on Tuesday in a deadly crackdown on demonstrations spurred by police brutality and deep-rooted social grievances.At least 56 people have died across the country since the protests began on October 8, with about 38 killed nationwide on Tuesday alone, according to Amnesty.Human Rights Watch also corroborated reports that the Nigerian army had opened fire on protesters Tuesday in "a shooting spree". Also Read Registrar writes to ACT over Maalim Seif’s appearance at Lissu rally Seven NSSF employees acquitted of economic sabotage charges Advertisement The use of lethal force by security forces drew international condemnation, with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet saying reports suggested it could have been premeditated.The Nigerian army has on Twitter called reports of soldiers firing on protesters "fake news".Faki's statement Thursday did not specifically denounce the security forces' actions.It said he welcomed Nigeria's decision to disband the police's loathed Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).Anger over abuses committed by the unit erupted into widespread protests some two weeks ago that drew thousands into the streets. In the headlines Registrar writes to ACT over Maalim Seif’s appearance at Lissu rally The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has written to ACT Wazalendo demanding an Tanzania rolls out electronic tax stamps on all soft drinks, bottled water Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) conducted the first phase of the ETS rollout on January 15, 2019 Moshi leather factory to produce 1.2 million pairs of shoes How blood groups determine Covid risk Seven NSSF employees acquitted of economic sabotage charges Nigeria in shock after deadly shooting of protesters NEC extends poll agents swearing-in period by two days NEC now to announce election results in Dar es Salaam