Five-year-old boy dies from Ebola in Uganda: health official

Wednesday June 12 2019

Health workers carry out the body of a patient

Health workers carry out the body of a patient with unconfirmed Ebola virus in Mangina, near Beni, in the North Kivu province, on August 22, 2018. A single case has been reported in Uganda. PHOTO | JOHN WESSELS | AFP 

Kampala. A five-year-old boy who tested positive for Ebola in Uganda has died, a health ministry official told AFP Wednesday, in the first spread of a deadly outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The boy who tested positive for Ebola in Kasese yesterday passed on last night in the isolation unit," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"The minister for health (Ruth Aceng) will be briefing the country about the death of the boy and arrangements to bury the body."

The official said the child was likely to be buried Wednesday

Uganda's health ministry on Tuesday said that the mother of the child was a Congolese citizen married to a Ugandan

She had travelled with the child and four other family members back home to nurse her father who eventually died from Ebola

Uganda has been on high alert since the outbreak across a porous border in the eastern DRC, where more than 2,000 cases of the highly contagious virus have been recorded, two-thirds of which have been fatal.