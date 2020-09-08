Gunmen kill 70-year-old landlady in mobile money robbery
Kampala. Police in Lwengo District are investigating a case in which a 70-year-old woman was killed by gunmen who raided her tenant, a mobile money operator.
Local authorities identified the victim as AidahNabwami, a resident of Sseke village, Busubi parish in Kinoni town council. Her tenant, one AsadiJjemba, a mobile money operator was also injured in the attack before the assailants made away with Shs Shs5 million and two mobile phones.
Jjemba who is currently nursing wounds at Masaka regional referral hospital said the armed men raided his shop at around 7:45pm on Sunday.
Nabwami was reportedly shot near the shop as she tried to find out what was happening when she heard a scuffle outside. She died upon arrival at the Masaka regional referral hospital where she had been rushed.
“I realized that my landlord had also been shot when a car had come to take me to the hospital. I asked the driver to first attend to Nabwami since she was of advanced age, they put her inside the vehicle but unfortunately she died at the hospital,” MrJjemba said.
Neighbours said one of the two robbers who came riding on a motorcycle was dressed in a police uniform.
The southern regional police spokesman, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga asked residents to remain calm as police investigate the attack and hunt for the assailants who are still on the run.