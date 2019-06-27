Rwandans hit by massive scam in a fake wealth conference

By Agencies

Kigali. It appears like nothing if asked to pay $5 dollars only, to be eligible to attend a conference on something that should intrigue a nation of young men and women without jobs: wealth and fitness.

That was how over two thousand Rwandans were led into one of the biggest online scams their country has been hit by after crowds thronged into an advertised venue to attend a ‘conference’, only to be met with the loudest rejection message that it was a well-orchestrated con-game.

In what has now become a police case, the authorities of Rwanda are investigating how huge numbers went through the process of applying for such an advertised event in a location as prestigious as the Radisson Blu Hotel, only for them to discover that it was all a botched conference.

Dubbed the ‘Money Wealth and Business Conference’, scheduled to be held on June 25, 2019, with Charles Kinuthia billed to be the main speaker, the self-proclaimed social entrepreneur and investor was also caught in a storm at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre Kimihurura Roundabout, Kigali when he arrived there only to be met by the same shock.

Individuals interviewed at the centre confessed to having sold personal properties in order to make it where they believed they would each receive at least $193 as per the communication they claim to have received.

“I sold my harvest and borrowed some from my neighbours, promising them I would come back rich. What am I going to tell them?” Mimi Uwihayimana remarked.

“I want people to understand that thieves aren’t the only ones who pick on pockets. You made people waste their time and lose money didn’t know that you ain’t honest,” a user named Hope_films posted.

There were numerous other comments that have interestingly been deleted from the wealth fitness official Instagram page, with their Facebook page also found missing.

