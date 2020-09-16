The Citizen News Africa South Africa's ANC to refund state for flight to Zimbabwe Wednesday September 16 2020 In Summary But the delegation jetted into Harare on a state plane, sparking widespread criticism and allegations of abuse of state resources for party business. By AFP More by this Author Johannesburg. South Africa's ruling ANC vowed Tuesday to reimburse government for use of an airforce jet that flew its officials to Harare last week for crisis talks on Zimbabwe.President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched a high-powered delegation of envoys from his African National Congress (ANC) to discuss political and economic problems in neighbouring Zimbabwe.But the delegation jetted into Harare on a state plane, sparking widespread criticism and allegations of abuse of state resources for party business.The ANC delegates were also pilloried for breaching lockdown regulations as South Africa's borders are shut to control the spread of the coronavirus."We travelled in an unusual manner and profusely humble ourselves where we went wrong during the lockdown," the ANC said in a statement.It added that it "will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of our delegation".The officials had shared the flight with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who had a scheduled meeting in Zimbabwe to discuss regional issues following a recent summit of a regional bloc, the Southern African Development Community.South Africa is facing the brunt of the Zimbabwean crisis.Many Zimbabwean migrants fleeing the economic hardships flock to neighbouring South Africa in search of a better life. In the headlines US ambassador voices optimism about his new role, relations with Tanzania When I got off the plane and walked down the way, there was some protocol to welcome me, and I Tanzania nationals now free from mandatory quarantine in Kenya Tanzanian nationals will from now not be subjected to 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Covid-19: Kenya lifts amnesty on free stay for foreigners Kenya, Tanzania talks over KQ flights ban hit stalemate Four fire casualties transferred to Bugando Hospital Tanzanians arrested with explosive detonators in Kenya Domestic tourism on the rise in Ngorongoro Salim Turky (Mr. White) Zanzibar parliamentary candidate dies