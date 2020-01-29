Foreign investors snap up TBL shares as price falls

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) rose by 393 per cent on Monday as foreign investors snapped up TBL shares.

The DSE recorded a total turnover of Sh2.529 billion on Monday from 828,868 shares traded in 65 deals, market data show.

That was a rise from a total turnover of Sh642.97 million from 211,935 shares registered on Friday.TBL brought in Sh2.335 billion on Monday on a pre-arranged price of Sh8,000.

That was 92.75 per cent of the bourse’ total turnover on Monday which stood at Sh2.52 billion.

CRDB, DSE Plc, Tol Gases, Nicol and TPCC were also some of the active counters on Monday.

CRDB had 348,775 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh120 per share in 13 deals, closing with a turnover of Sh41.57 million.

The DSE Plc counter was another top mover closing with a turnover of over Sh135 million after trading 137,796 shares at weighted average price of Sh980 per share in 34 deals.

Nilco counter had 42,000 shares traded at Sh170 per share in seven deals.

TOL gases counter had 5,000 shares traded at Sh600 per share in two deals; the two firms made Sh7.1 million and Sh3 million respectively.

On the other hand, TPCC counter made Sh6.9 million after trading 3,406 shares at weighted average price of Sh2, 040 per share in four deals.

The DSE’s total market capitalisation increased by Sh129.42 billion to close at Sh17.48 trillion on Monday due to price rises on some counters.