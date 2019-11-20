NMB opens branch at Mbezi Louis in Dar es Salaam

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank has opened a branch at Mbezi Louis in Dar es Salaam as it seeks to extend its services to unbanked segments of the population.

The opening of the Mbezi Louis Branch brings NMB Bank’s total outlets in Ubungo District to five.

Speaking at the bank’s head of consumer banking, Mr Omari Mtiga, said the decision to open a branch at Mbezi Louis followed a realization that the area was fast becoming a centre for economic activities.

“We realized that Mbezi is growing fast yet its people are still being served by our branches at Ubungo, Sinza, Mlimani City and University of Dar es Salaam. We moved in fast to bring them a branch right here,” he said.

By so doing, he said, the bank was cutting 15 kilometers of travel for its customers who will now be able to get the services at the area of their convenient.

Gracing the event, the Ubungo District Commissioner, Mr Kisare Makori, said banking services are key for the country to realize its economic growth aspirations.

“NMB’s decision to open a new branch here will increase the number of people who make use of banking services, which currently, stands at less than 20 per cent,” he said, in apparent reference to findings of Finscope 2017 report which put the percentage of adult Tanzanians who have access to banking services at about 16 per cent.

He congratulated NMB for coming up with various digital innovations, including an innovation that allows NMB customers to open an account through a mobile phone and an APP at the comfort of their fingertips.

“Recently, you also came up with a product that is deliberately designed to help operators of motorcycle taxis. This is a step in the right direction,” he said.