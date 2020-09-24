SBL scholarship plan to benefit 30 students

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) is awarding scholarships to 30 students pursuing agriculture courses in the current financial year through its initiative known as ‘Kilimo-Viwanda Scholarship Programme.’ This will bring the total number of beneficiaries of the programme to 70 after 40 others received the scholarship in the last financial year.

SBL managing director Mark Ocitti said yesterday that through the programme, the brewer seeks to support the government in building capacity for local farmers through training of experts in agriculture-related fields of study.

The brewer of Serengeti Premium Lager has an annual budget of Sh120 million for the purpose of supporting needy students from farming communities across Tanzania who are studying in local colleges offering agriculture-related disciplines. (The Citizen Reproter)

He said the partner colleges included; Bagamoyo-based Kaole Wazazi College of Agriculture, Kilacha Agriculture and Livestock Training Center in Moshi, Mt. Maria Goretti College of Agriculture in Iringa and Igabiro Training Institute of Agriculture in Bukoba, Kagera region.