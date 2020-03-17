Diamond Platnumz dragged to court over unpaid rent

The singer was not in court but was represented by his lawyer Gerald Hamisi who said his client was out of the country and because of the current outbreak of the Corona virus, he won’t be back in the country for three weeks.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star Diamond Platinumz has been dragged to a court in Dar es Salaam by his former landlord over unpaid rent and loss of property.

According to an affidavit his former landlord claims that the singer owes him a year’s rent at what was the WCB offices in Sinza.

The landlord, Maulid Wande claims the singer owes him Sh337 million in unpaid rent and destroyed properties at the premises.

The singer was not in court but was represented by his lawyer Gerald Hamisi who said his client was out of the country and because of the current outbreak of the Corona virus, he won’t be back in the country for three weeks.

The defendant’s lawyer further said he had communicated with the singer’s manager, who said they were working on how to solve the dispute.

The Citizen has learnt that the case first came for mention in September 2019.

According to Wande’s lawyer the defendant’s lawyers is playing time wasting tactics, something he says has been the norm.

The case which is at Mwananyamala Court, Kinondoni District was adjourned until March 18.