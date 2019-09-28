Ali Kiba makes surprise performance in Zanzibar

The event, which partly celebrated the reputation of Zanzibar as a preferred destination, brought together more than 100 delegates, including government officials, members of the private sector and prominent members of society.

By Salome Gregory @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Zanzibar. Ali Kiba made a surprise performance at the 6 Degrees South.

It was a night filled with joy after the famous Bongo Flava musician made an appearance at the glamorous event to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of the Island.

“Zanzibar feels like home. As we are about to sing, I am offering you an opportunity to choose songs that you would like to hear from me tonight,” he began.

The restaurant owner, Saleh Said, who has a great love for culture, food and music, organized the event to celebrate Zanzibar’s extensive culture and the restaurant’s achievement in its six years of existence.

“It is our constant endeavour to provide the very best service and create unforgettable memories for everyone who visits the 6 Degrees South,’’ he said.

“For this reason, I wanted to have Ali Kiba perform here tonight to create yet another memorable event. When we started planning for the event, I spoke to Vodacom and ZMMI who were delighted to sponsor us and ensure it was a great success. Tonight, not only we celebrate the 6 Degree’s achievements, but also we celebrate the achievements of our partners and our stakeholders as well," he continued.

“My heart beats for Zanzibar and all of the people present here share the same views. I am privileged to host such a delegation as we celebrate the six successful years of our restaurant." Saleh concluded.

King Kiba is best known for his Afropop and Bongo Flava and is an accomplished artist who has received various nominations including African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA), and received an MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act for his bestselling album, Cinderella.