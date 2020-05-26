Diamond Platnumz elates fans with Africa Day benefit performance

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz elated his fans with an electric two-hour long virtual concert that featured some of the brightest names in African music today.

The virtual concert was organized by MTV and Youtube to encourage people to stay at home during the pandemic which has left over 300,000 people dead.

The concert which was hosted by Idris Elba to celebrate Africa Day artistes such as Burna Boy, Angelque Kidjo, Tiwa Savage, Seun Kuti, Fally Ipupa, Rema, Yemi Alade, Aka, Sho Madjozi among others.

Celebrating East Africa’s diversity, Diamond Platnumz and Nandy represented Tanzania; Sauti Sol represented Kenya whereas former Basement Crew member Bebe Cool was there for Uganda.

Diamond’s performance of his hit single at his home in Dar es Salaam was one that left many of his followers in awe as they wanted some more.

The show that kicks off with the star in his bedroom as the queen dancer brings him breakfast then the two hit it off with the raunchy ‘Jeje’ dance that later takes them to the different parts of the single-storey building.

His performance became one most trending issues on Youtube in Tanzania.

The performance later goes down to the gardens at the pool-side next to a well-manicured lawn where the band is playing and from a distance viewers were treated to some of the stars fleet of cars in the parking yard.

The comments that came were not about just music as others were quick to point out Tanasha Dona’s car whereas others fell in love with the palatial residence of the singer.

“That's Tiffah papa the king of Africa,” wrote one Ntasha Griffith.

Another added: “I once said....Diamond is the best in Africa, Yet they don’t want to give him his respect. Like to Give Platnumz his Respect’.

Rammyboy254, on the other hand wrote, “This guy is from another planet, you gat a mind full of creativity, Genius Platnumz. Simba “

Lilian Clavery from Austria wrote: “Woow..woow....What shall I say to our best musician,dancer,song writer,businessman,father the Lion himself....I am so proud of Diamond..Keep flying our flag higher and higher....Tunakupenda sana Austria kaka.”

Most of the comments were from female fans with one seemingly offended by the vulgar language.

Munira Ahmed from Kenya was in the mood of awarding marks- Creative 100% Love 100% Bad words 60% Good sound 100%

All funds raised will go to the World Food Program and the UNICEF who are supporting coronavirus-affected communities across Africa, according to the statement from YouTube and ViacomCBS Network Africa -creators of MTV).

South African comedian Trevor Noah, reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, and rapper Sean Paul were also part of the concert's line up presenters.

Africa Day is a celebration of the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU now the AU) from its creation on May 25, 1963, in the fight against colonialism.