Providing leadership through times of crisis

By Mark Ocitti

The world is currently battling a very lethal enemy, Covid-19, the viral disease that has, within a relatively short period, ravaged the global health sector by infecting millions, causing death to thousands and eliciting different responses from governments across the globe.

From a corporate leadership perspective, the Covid-19 phenomenon brings to the fore a challenge on how leaders should behave and act when they suddenly find themselves in turbulent and complex environments as they are now.

‘Desperate times call for desperate measures’. It is at a grim time like this that leaders should stand out and be counted as they demonstrate their leadership qualities. Be it technological, financial, natural or a health crisis at work or in the community, crises demand that leaders take emergency response plans and adopt them as new evidence, updates and factors present themselves.

During a crisis a leader’s main goal is to maintain team confidence, minimise loss and keep things operating as ‘normally’ as possible. Allow me to point out the key fundamentals that I think a leader should put in practice as he/she swims with the tide and rolls with the punches of the crisis.

Firstly, the ability to anticipate and forecast the short, mid and long-term effects of the crisis is key. This should be by understanding how different macro-economic factors might impact on the business and starting in earnest to plan mitigating measures in advance.

Next should be to set up a crisis committee comprising the business leader and his/her management team. It is through this crisis management committee that the leader gathers information, correctly assigns responsibilities, offers guidance, maintains calm and order and reinforces joint monitoring of the work plan been executed.

Communication is king! During crisis, a leader should understand that individuals may act differently than during normal circumstances. The usual organisational roles may not apply. Continuous engagement is important to manage the anxiety and expectation of all involved. The leader should use the relevant communication tools appropriate under the circumstances. It should be clear, transparent and orderly and effectively reach all employees, customers, suppliers, partners and other stakeholders. The most difficult decisions must be explained in sufficient detail and sensitivity. All must understand that the solutions adopted are for the good of the entire organisation. New measures and decisions must align to existing guideless and legislations or government policy.

As the crisis evolves, monitoring the outcome of decisions taken is key so as to anticipate the next steps. You should continuously frame the crisis and be flexible to embrace new information. If new analysis suggests a change of the original plan, change the plan. One of the most important attributes for any leader is to always prepare for change.

A good leader then shows appreciation of the efforts made by all in order to raise broken spirits. Appreciate the intensity of the work that the crisis requires in so doing inspiring confidence among all stakeholders.