By Ndimara Tegambwage

This is not new at Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL); that an Election Desk has been established to cater for effective coverage of the quinquennial general elections – come October.

But while it has been almost a tradition; and they have all along managed it, this time around they have vowed to “do more and better.”

In the words of the Executive Editor, Bakari Machumu, as he addressed MCL journalists from print and digital products last week, they want “to make the Desk, the newsroom and the company, a more trusted reference point for credibility, reliability, fact checking and speed.”

A team of three senior journalists is now on the Desk planning and getting ready for immediate take-off.

I stand with the public to see how MCL, by its vow, will “make the desk, the newsroom and the company, a more trusted reference point for credibility, reliability, fact checking and speed.”

In my article, last Monday, I enumerated a number of “harvesters” – reapers of money and what-have-you from candidates during the election period. I mentioned sorcerers who shoot up like mushrooms during the period to general elections; masquerading as fortune “governors” and predictors of the victorious.

Put that aside for a moment. I am, by the nature of my duties, a member of MCL family and a member of the general public. I am the Public Editor at the service of the public and I report to them as I am doing.

I listen with keenness and ask with full intent to know the what and how, the why and when; just for the good of consumers of MCL products – The Citizen, Mwananchi, Mwanaspoti and all its digital outlets.

I respond to questions and queries by members of the public; I engage in discussion with them and seek to publish pieces of their opinion which carry significant messages for larger audiences.

I therefore stand with the public to witness how the MCL vow will work in addressing the “dawn of hate speech” and advent of “bad taste” journalism.

How it will reach out to places and people away from the centre of power and information; garner their views, interpret and organize them ready for “consumption” in the country and beyond.

Of immense significance, the public and I would wish to see how MCL, now getting deeper in the digital world, speedily schools its entire army of journalists in the application of multiple modes of media so they can tackle work with ease and speed.

The public and the Public Editor long to see the art and science of writing, producing, editing, graphic designing, and shooting video and photos put to full practice in the eight months to elections and beyond.

We long to witness full grasp of algorithms, content management, search engine optimization and all forms of social media fully and smartly applied.

The remaining months to October are full of talking. Almost everybody will be talking. It will be what I have always desired: A talking nation. It will be time for interviewing, recording and relaying of information.

This is the time to know better how to treat speeches by contenders and their supporters or opponents. It is time to avoid or seriously reject hate speech; deeply engage in informed interviews for clarity and more information than hearsay, fabrication and generalisation.

For those who have been to the newsroom, know better that it is not easy “to make the election desk, the newsroom and the company, a more trusted reference point for credibility, reliability, fact checking and speed.”