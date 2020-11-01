Africa’s genomics: Does Africa expect to be in the driving seat?

By Saumu Jumanne

In the history of man and in the study of science, we are told the modern humans, Homo sapiens, originated from our continent. So, in looking at genomics in any part of the world, which ultimately includes hereditary materials in humans, genome scientists in going back to history, they have “to come back to Africa.” Yes, if they say, the first human was in Africa, then it means, all genes started here as well!

Broadly, speaking a “genome is an organism’s complete set of genetic instructions.” The study of genomics is vital for researchers seeking improved means and ways to better human health and prevent disease. Maybe to make it simpler, just think of the two Tanzanian prominent scientists - Prof Julie Makani and Dr Siana Nkya. They are known for researching on Sickle Cell Disease and other blood diseases. How do they do it? They use genomic technologies.

We also have a not for profit organization called Tanzania Society of Human Genetics (TSHG). Its seek to “coordinate human genetics research and activities in Tanzania” and along the way “generate knowledge and recommendations for diagnosis, prevention and treatment of genetic disease and the promotion of health.”

The Nature Journal (a scientific journal), in a recent editorial stated that Africa is the most genetically diverse continent. It called on Africa’s people to write own genomics agenda. It talks of a genomic data study in Africa, which involved over three million, where the vast majority had never had their DNA sampled. In Africa, DNA sampling is mostly done in extreme cases, where one is very sick or for the more popular one, for paternity tests.

According to the editorial, Human Heredity and Health in Africa (H3Africa) Consortium research found “whole genome sequences of 426 people across 50 ethnolinguistic groups.” Also new genetic variants and chromosomal locations were discovered. All this may sound very difficult to the extent of being like magic, but in the simplest terms, it may help scientist discover new ways of preventing and treating diseases.

In my world of geography, the DNA sampling helps to showcase evidence of past migrations and the mixing between populations. But sadly, as the Nature Journal makes reference to “academic colonialism” where most important studies in Africa, including genome studies, in the past are led and funded by outsiders.

For history, geography and medical studies, it is very important for Tanzania and other African countries to take genomics seriously, and have it in the mainstream academia, where medical based universities can be capacitated more, and they work in collaboration with other universities and other disciplines.

Tanzania has already reached a middle income status and is working hard to move to the upper middle-income status. As we move up economically, we need also to make sure that in research, we are not left behind. In the industrialization drive, we need to develop home-made solutions. Whether we are talking about coming up with new machines, new medicine, or new applications, the homemade solutions are much easier to be understood and scaled up.

For example, when DNA sampling of millions of African is controlled by outsiders, can we really get to know all the findings? It is impossible. Some sampling may bring up new knowledge for now and in years to come, and those in possession of them, they will be the one to benefit from the research results. Likewise we have the issues of the copyright. If we do a DNA sampling of a tribe in Tanzania, and then outsiders go with all the samples and investigate on them, what new issues will they discover? Will they tell us everything about the sample collected or used, and how will they use their discovery for whatever intention, good or bad?

