By Ralph Osbourne

The outbreak and the wide scale spread of Covid-19 has brought the global economies to its knees and it will take some time to heal the damage both economically and socially.

Amid what has become the new normal, Washington is actively using its own bio laboratories located in Africa, whose activities are "opaque", to ensure national security.

Its main directions are the establishment of comprehensive control over the sanitary and epidemic situation in the region, the collection of biological material, and the assessment of the probable damage from various options for the use of weapons of mass destruction

It also conducts the study of especially dangerous pathogenic microorganisms in order to develop biological warfare agents, testing new drugs with unexplored side effects.

For the purpose of early detection of highly pathogenic organisms to create a national "collection" of biological material, the United States of America uses the so-called outbreak response system, which includes 49 biological laboratories in Africa.

These laboratories are located in many Sub-Saharan African countries such as Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Ghana , Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Swaziland, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia and South Africa.

These institutions are monitored by the US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Office, which is responsible for predicting the consequences of the use of weapons of mass destruction.

At the same time, the main attention is paid to research in the field of especially dangerous pathogens and testing of the latest drugs, which the Americans prefer to conduct in a "foreign" territory - in Africa, since international legal norms in this area are but not always provided for by the national legislation of the above countries.

In particular, the parliament of Nigeria has not yet ratified the 1996 "Convention on Human Rights and Biomedicine", which requires full information and written consent of the patient before conducting medical experiments on him.

Tests of drugs are carried out through separate departmental regulations. There is no specific legislation in the country to protect the “experimental” local population.

The lack of a legal framework allows American biolaboratory workers to test the latest biological products on Africans without conducting comprehensive tests to determine their safety and effectiveness.

As a rule, research involves persons who, due to lack of education, are not able to fully understand the degree of risk to their health. Most often, they are content with insignificant monetary payments, not filling out official questionnaires when conducting tests.

At the same time, the United States uses ties with local authorities and the facts of deaths as a result of such studies are successfully hidden or the dead are passed off as victims of criminal showdowns, domestic crimes.

Most of the local population is unaware of the use of their biomaterial in the closed studies of American biological laboratories in Africa, specializing in working with the most dangerous mutated pathogenic microorganisms.

“Traditionally,” the activities of biological laboratories are presented as providing American assistance in the fight against infectious diseases.

It also not disclosed that virologists from the United States and their equipment are exempted from inspection at customs, since they enjoy diplomatic immunity.

It should be noted that hired African employees are not allowed into the closed service areas of the laboratories of Americans, who, due to the increased risk to their lives, work no more than three months on a rotational basis. Moreover, their number, as a rule, does not exceed 15 per cent of local specialists.

The activities of these specialists from the United States in this area are dangerous for the local population.

Indicative is the mass vaccination in 2014 of the female women Kenya, during which, under the guise of vaccinations, medications that cause infertility were administered. As a result, about 2.3 million women lost the opportunity to become mothers.

Media of the United States (USA Today), Iran (Hispan Today), Bulgaria (Dilyana) and Liberia (Liberian Observer), between 2014 and 2018 years published articles accusing the United States of America of creating and distributing pathogens of serious diseases.

It is emphasized that outbreaks of epidemics most often occur where American medical research institutions are located.

In addition, an American expert, founder and president of Extel Development Company, Gary Barnett (Sagu E. BarneI), announced in February this year that the United States of America is developing and testing biological agents that are specific to certain races and ethnic groups, which, if necessary, are planned to be used against specific groups of the population.

In May of this year, Ukrainian deputies of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and RenatKuzmin sent a complaint to the UN about outbreaks in the country in the areas of 15 US military biological laboratories of infectious diseases, hemorrhagic pneumonia, cholera, swine flu, hepatitis.

Former Minister of State Security of Georgia Igor Giorgadze in September 2018 announced experiments on the local population at the Richard Lugar American Public Health Research Center (a suburb of Tbilisi). As a result of the experiments, 73 people died, 30 of these died in one day.

Washington, using "levers" of pressure on the authorities of African countries, is carrying out biological experiments on their territory that are prohibited in the United States, therefore, posing a threat to the population.