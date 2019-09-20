JPM’s abattoir visit rare even by international standards

Almost fifty years ago there was a Congolese band called Lipua-Lipua. I don’t think Lipua- Lipua was about the actual meaning of kulipua. For those keen on Swahili- English translation, Kulipua is “to do something haphazardly”...

The Swahili TUKI dictionary reminds us Kulipua is also to explode. Like a bomb. That could be figurative. Poetry. A recent overseas word has emerged “kujilipua” to assume a new identity ....nationality, status....

Kulipua kazi is to be reckless and inefficient, professionally.

With that in mind, let us examine a You Tube clip posted early in this week.

I was slightly annoyed by the error in the title (“Maradi” instead of Mradi) which may distort meanings...

It is becoming an established fact that the new generation of untrained, self proclaimed journalists and online bloggers do not mind posting big important news with whatever errors. Kulipua kazi....

Rushed content is considered more significant. I disagree. Both language and content should be correct. A good working ethic and responsible journalism is professionalism.

“Rais Magufuli Afanya Ziara ya Kushtukiza katika Maradi wa Ujenzi wa Machinjio Vingunguti...”

Maradi should be MRADI, a “project” (or venture, plan, scheme, programme)...and since it involves the President of the nation, should have been edited properly.

Within a few hours the amazing clip garnered 9, 744 views. There were 115 thumbs up and only eleven against. I always wonder who clicked thumbs down over such a brilliant episode...

This clip is about President Joseph Magufuli making an unannounced visit to an ongoing abattoir or slaughterhouse (machinjio) construction.

The first thing you notice is the spontaneity...the sincerity and sense of genuine drama. Thanks to modern live television, events like these, are immediately enjoyed and absorbed.

Magufuli comes in, very well protected, with bodyguards and armed men in uniform. Excellent. We need to have such an outstanding leader safe and sound. All chiefs on location are openly questioned, starting from the main contractor, director of operations, Dar es Salaam outspoken regional Commissioner, plus local leaders at the vicinity who express deep held grievances.

The best part of this 2019 Vingunguti Incident, is that every speaker has the chance to explain through a loud microphone and recording cameras. It is touching when one of the local resident narrates how they have been so frustrated financially, that killings have occurred due to someone being cheated for a couple of shillings.

Classic desperation.

And that is where the outstanding skills of this President stroll into focus. A kind of street parliament develops. Leader of the nation reminds us the Sh14 billion provided to build the abattoir should be used appropriately. Not for 18 months, but for shorter period. That the masses should not be left in the lurch, for a job that expensive. Money from taxpayers. He orders the project to be finalised by December (work day and night) and no more charges made until final completion. “I should NOT be coming here to oversee this project but to launch it...”

For us living overseas 24 hour paid construction jobs are the norm.

As an engineering graduate, we see a politician in his comfort zone. Construction. So he is DOING politics? Why do the opposition call him a “dictator?”

But what is politics?

The well known political philosopher, Niccolo Machiavelli, wrote many centuries ago that:”Everyone sees what you appear to be, few really know what you are...”

This is what politicians do. They make speeches. They act. They play games. No wonder some words have come to challenge that Machiavellian description.

The most famous phrase used for (and against) politicians in the developed world is “accountability.” The most common word for majority of political leaders is “power.” Leaders SHOW power through stopping opponents.

Some leaders have become “rulers” for life. Rigging elections, stealing zillions, murdering opponents, lying about policies; and generally, playing toys and guns.

In Africa – political leadership (as we know it) has been around for around 60 years only. Compared to our former colonial bosses we are still teenagers. Still growing.

But all political leaders use and show power. This word has been described in all sorts of ways.

Generally speaking political leaders across the planet play the power game. Plus! being accountable, i.e. genuinely bringing results or messing around.

What Magufuli did in Vingunguti this week is about being accountable and using power correctly. Whoever does not see that- needs to open their eyes and scan politics across the globe. Majority of leaders just make appearances -just like Machiavelli said.