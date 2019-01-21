Let’s protect schoolgirls

In its January 20, 2019 issue, our sister paper Mwananchi published what were virtually confessions by two ‘Boda-Boda’, (motorcycle) and ‘Bajaj,’ (rickshaw), drivers on their sexual relationships with schoolgirls.

These confessions to our reporter further confirm that sexual relationships do indeed exist between schoolgirls and assorted males.

Coming from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, the confessions boil down to the conclusion that – improper as they are every which way one looks at them – the sexual relationships are more often than not the result of abject poverty on the part of the schoolgirls’ families. Also to blame are human weaknesses or foibles on both sides of the partners-in-perpetration.

But, while these do explain the ‘doings,’ they can never be excuses for the perpetrations. Nor, indeed, should such improper, unequal relationships be tolerated, or encouraged in any way.

As the ‘HakiElimu Strategic Plan for 2017-2021’ states, we need to effectively address challenges related to gender, inclusive education and violence against children.