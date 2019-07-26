NBC pledges to support local government authorities

The National Bank of Commerce (NBC), the oldest bank in the country with over 50 years of service to the financial sector, has pledged its continued support of Local Government Authorities.

William Kallaghe, NBC Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Manager said this during the just ended 35th Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania (ALAT) Annual General Meeting in Mwanza. NBC was one of the sponsors of the ALAT Annual General Meeting.

NBC offers a wide range of innovative electronic solutions for District and Municipal Councils in revenue collections and efficient payment solutions that alleviate financial overheads and improves reconciliation of accounts.

These capabilities are further enhanced with a GePG compliant NBC footprint of Agency Banking (Wakala), POS collections, and Mobile Banking collections. The NBC electronic payments and revenue collection solutions provides LGAs with an efficient payments and collections management capabilities that are secure and make accounts reconciliation easier.

NBC branches are equipped with the requisite manpower and customer service set up to accommodate the financial requirements of LGAs in all the areas in which NBC is located.

“NBC is committed to serve LGAs in providing them with customer friendly electronic solutions to enhance government revenue collections,” said William Kallaghe, NBC Government Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager.

