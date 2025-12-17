Stakeholders demand shift to agroecological farming for food safety

Arusha. Excessive use of chemicals, synthetic fertilisers and pesticides by farmers has been identified as a major contributor to land degradation and declining food safety in Tanzania, prompting renewed calls for a shift towards agroecological farming.

Stakeholders say heavy dependence on chemical inputs does not guarantee higher yields, despite increased production costs, and instead exposes consumers and the environment to health and ecological risks.

They argue that agroecological farming—an approach that relies on natural methods and prioritises soil health—offers positive economic, health and environmental outcomes while improving food safety.

The call was made yesterday, Tuesday December 16, 2025, by a marketing officer from the Tanzania Smallholder Farmers’ Federation, Mr Jimmy Mongi, during a media visit to the Agroecological Produce Market at Kilombero in Arusha.

Mr Mongi said organic fertilisers provide long-term benefits to the soil by eliminating chemical residues and creating a safer farming environment.

As a result, he added, food produced through agroecological methods is safer for consumers. “Some farmers still believe that agroecological farming cannot be commercial, which is not true,” he said, noting that Shiwakuta has been working with farmer groups to address misconceptions surrounding the practice.

He explained that agroecological farming applies natural techniques throughout the production cycle, from land preparation to fertilisation, while safeguarding soil fertility and consumer health—an increasingly critical concern as climate change continues to affect agricultural productivity.

“There is a negative perception that agroecological farming cannot be practised on a large scale, but this is incorrect,” Mr Mongi said.

“Farmers can still achieve good yields and access wide markets, while ensuring food safety and protecting soil fertility, which is often compromised by excessive chemical use.”

He added that regional trade in agricultural produce further underlines the importance of food safety and quality, noting that Tanzania both imports and exports crops depending on seasonal demand.

“We import lemons from Uganda, export onions to Rwanda, and Kenya buys potatoes, carrots and maize from us. We also import produce from our neighbours. This makes it essential to ensure that food is safe and of high quality,” he said.

Speaking separately, Kilombero Market manager Mr Jeremia Katemi said the market works closely with stakeholders, including the Arusha Regional Smallholder Farmers’ Network (Mviwaarusha) and Shiwakuta, to promote agroecological farming and link producers to reliable markets.

He said the market receives fruits and vegetables from neighbouring countries such as Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya, where food safety and quality inspections are conducted at border points. Wider adoption of agroecological farming, he added, would further enhance food safety by reducing chemical use.

One of the traders at the market, Ms Mwajuma Ally, said produce grown through agroecological methods is safer for consumers.