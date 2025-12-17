Hearing of ACT Pemba election petitions now adjourned to Dec 23

Pemba. The High Court of Zanzibar, Pemba Zone, has adjourned civil cases filed by eight former ACT-Wazalendo candidates for the House of Representatives, setting December 23, 2025, as the next date for mention.

The petitions challenge the conduct and outcomes of the recent elections in several constituencies on Pemba Island. The matter was adjourned by the Deputy Registrar of the High Court, Ms Chausiku K. Kuya, following an application by lawyers representing the petitioners.

According to the court the counsel for the plaintiffs requested a seven-day extension to study written responses submitted by the respondents and to prepare detailed replies to preliminary objections raised in the case.

The court granted the request, noting that the additional time would help ensure that submissions comply fully with legal requirements before the petitions proceed further.

Speaking to journalists after the adjournment, ACT-Wazalendo lead counsel, Adv Omar Said Shaaban, said the extension was essential to allow the legal team to address the issues raised by the defence thoroughly and accurately.

He said once the process is completed, the Deputy Registrar will forward all the files to the Chief Justice, who will then appoint a panel of judges to hear and determine the petitions.

Adv Shaaban said the legal team was satisfied with the court’s decision and had shifted its attention to preparing for the substantive stages of the proceedings.

He also urged the former candidates who filed the petitions, together with party supporters, to remain calm and patient as the cases move through the courts.

“As your lawyers, we assure you that the process will be handled strictly in accordance with the law, and that all required procedures will be followed without exception,” he said.

On the respondents’ side, the government is represented by a team of state attorneys led by Mr Mbarouk Suleiman Othman from the Office of the Attorney General.

The petitions relate to the constituencies of Kiwani, Mkoani, Chakechake, Chonga, Wawi, Kojani, Konde and Micheweni, where the former candidates allege various irregularities during the electoral process.

The cases form part of a broader set of election-related disputes currently before the Zanzibar courts following the October General Election, as political parties pursue judicial remedies over contested results.