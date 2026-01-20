Airtel fellowship nurtures next generation of African tech innovators

Dar es Salaam. The Airtel Africa Foundation has reiterated its commitment to empowering young Africans through its flagship Airtel Africa Fellowship Programme, which provides world-class training, mentorship and global exposure to promising students across the continent.

Through the initiative, beneficiaries pursue degrees in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the International Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in Zanzibar, gaining access to advanced education, innovation platforms and cross-border networks aimed at nurturing Africa’s next generation of innovators. One of the beneficiaries, Ms Milliam Rukanda from Tanzania, described the fellowship as a life-changing opportunity that gave her hope and direction.

Coming from a modest background, Ms Rukanda said her family could not have afforded university tuition and living expenses, noting that without the Airtel Africa Fellowship her dream of pursuing higher education would not have been possible.

She said studying at IIT Madras had exposed her to diverse cultures and perspectives, broadening her worldview and enabling her to build friendships with peers from across Africa and beyond.

“The programme has not only equipped me with technical skills in data science and artificial intelligence, but has also empowered me to mentor other young girls in technology,” she said. “It has shown me that with determination and the right support, I can pursue my dreams and inspire others to do the same.” Ms Rukanda has also participated in long-term innovation projects, including developing assistive technologies for children with special needs, reflecting her commitment to using technology to address real-world challenges in her community.

Another beneficiary, Ms Hiral Kukadia from Kenya, said the programme had given her access to mentors, industry experts and professional networks she would otherwise not have reached.

“Being part of this fellowship has opened my eyes to the full potential of technology in transforming lives and shaping Africa’s future,” she said.

Ms Kukadia added that mentorship and practical exposure had helped her refine her ideas and gain confidence in tackling innovation challenges, while the cultural exchange and peer collaboration at IIT Madras had inspired her to explore cross-disciplinary approaches to technology and entrepreneurship.

From Zambia, Mr Patrick Muchindu said the fellowship had enabled him to combine his passion for football with technology, allowing him to develop innovative solutions to enhance sports management and training.

“Technology is a powerful tool. With the skills I’m learning, I hope to contribute to Africa’s sports development and inspire other young Africans to innovate in areas they are passionate about,” he said.

He added that exposure to mentors and peer networks had broadened his understanding of technology’s role in solving societal challenges and creating career opportunities.

Another Zambian beneficiary, Ms Given Kangwa, described the fellowship as a bridge towards achieving her professional ambitions in the technology sector.

“This programme has empowered me to believe in myself and pursue a career in statistics and artificial intelligence, even as a young woman in a field dominated by men,” she said.

Ms Kangwa highlighted the programme’s rigorous technical training, collaborative projects, mentorship sessions and innovation labs, saying they had strengthened her problem-solving skills and prepared her to develop solutions to address Africa’s societal challenges.

Meanwhile, Mr Ibrahim Silima Mnemba from Zanzibar said the fellowship had strengthened his ambition to apply technology to healthcare challenges.

He cited his involvement in developing a non-invasive diabetes monitoring tool as particularly meaningful, noting that the programme had provided him with the tools and guidance needed to create solutions with direct community impact.

“This programme has enabled me to develop innovations that can improve lives in my community,” he said, adding that mentorship, exposure to cutting-edge technology and collaboration with peers had contributed significantly to his personal and professional growth.