Airtel Tanzania launches VoLTE for clearer HD voice calls

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has launched Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE), a new technology designed to enhance the quality and reliability of voice calls for its customers across the country.

The service enables Airtel users with compatible 4G and 5G smartphones to make high-definition (HD) voice calls over Airtel’s 4G network without switching to older 2G or 3G networks.

VoLTE offers clearer voice quality, faster call connections, seamless multitasking and improved battery efficiency, at no additional cost.

Speaking during the launch on December 18, Airtel Tanzania Managing Director Charles Kamoto said the introduction of VoLTE marks a significant milestone in the evolution of voice communication in Tanzania.

“This innovation marks a new era for voice communication in Tanzania. Airtel VoLTE offers a truly elevated call experience that aligns with our mission to deliver convenience, superior service and meaningful innovation to our customers,” Mr Kamoto said.

With VoLTE, calls connect up to three times faster than on traditional networks, while allowing users to browse the internet, stream content or use mobile applications simultaneously during a call.

The technology also supports Video over LTE on compatible devices, enabling customers to switch seamlessly between voice and video calls without using third-party applications.

Airtel Tanzania Chief Network Engineering Officer Dr Adedoyin Adeola said the launch reflects the company’s continued investment in advanced network infrastructure.

“We continue to invest in smart network solutions to give our customers access to world-class digital services. With VoLTE, Airtel customers will enjoy voice quality that is as advanced as the high-speed data they already rely on,” he said.

To access the service, customers need a VoLTE-enabled handset, a 4G SIM card and updated device software. Once enabled, VoLTE works automatically without any subscription or opt-in process.