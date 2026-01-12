Arusha National Park to roll out new tourism products after CNN Travel nod

Arusha. Arusha National Park (Anapa) is preparing to introduce new tourism products aimed at boosting both domestic and international visitor numbers, days after CNN Travel named it among the world’s best places to visit in 2026.

The initiative seeks to attract more tourists to experience the park’s diverse attractions, including Mount Meru, the Momella Lakes and giraffe viewing.

The announcement was made yesterday by the park’s chief warden, Ms Witness Shoo, as tourism activities continued within the park.

Ms Shoo said the recognition by the international travel magazine was a major honour that is expected to further raise the park’s profile and increase visitor arrivals.

She noted that Arusha National Park boasts a wide range of attractions, including Mount Meru, dense forests, waterfalls and scenic landscapes, adding that new tourism products would be developed to strengthen domestic and international tourism.

“Recently, Arusha was listed among the best places to visit, including Arusha National Park, due to its many attractions such as Mount Meru, the Ngurdoto Crater and the Momella Lakes, which are adorned by flamingos, as well as the Ngarenanyuki River with its distinctive brown waters,” she said.

He added that the park’s thick forests are home to black-and-white colobus monkeys, which visitors can photograph at close range, while also enjoying activities such as walking safaris, cycling and canoeing on the lakes.

Ms Shoo said the planned tourism products would not only attract more visitors but also create new investment opportunities, urging both local and foreign investors to seize the opportunities in line with existing laws and procedures.

“I invite investors and visitors to this unique park, which has a mountain, plains, waterfalls and many other features. Since other countries have recognised it as one of the best destinations for 2026, we are encouraging Tanzanians to continue visiting attractions within our own country,” he said.

She added that visitor numbers rose from 60,000 to 72,000 in the 2024/25 financial year, with the park now targeting more than 100,000 visitors this year.

One of the tourists, Suraji Navarante, said what impressed him most about the park were the views of Mount Meru, the waterfalls and the tranquil environment. “If you are planning a trip, I have found this park to be among the best because of its peaceful environment, which can make your journey truly enjoyable,” he said.

The head of communications at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Emmanuel Buhohela, said that besides international visitors, the The Royal Tour film has significantly encouraged Tanzanians to visit national parks.

“That film, together with the Amazing Tanzania campaign, has greatly helped to promote Tanzania abroad and stimulate domestic tourism. We will continue to encourage this so as to increase revenue,” he said. Another tourist from Kilimanjaro Region, Mr Gedion Swai, said his group had decided this year to visit the park to experience its attractions firsthand.

“We have decided that this year we should not just watch visitors coming to our parks, but that we too should visit and enjoy the attractions together, instead of remaining only in urban areas,” he said.