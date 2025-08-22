Boardroom diversity still limited despite small gains for women in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Women remain markedly underrepresented in Tanzania’s boardrooms, occupying just 22.8 percent of seats across companies listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) in 2024.

The figure, published in the latest Gender Diversity Scorecard, is up from 21.3 percent in 2023 but remains far from parity and below the 30 percent benchmark considered the minimum for meaningful inclusion.

Among the 28 listed firms, just eight reached the 30 percent threshold for women on boards, up from seven a year earlier.

Progress in leadership positions has been slower, with only one company, the same as last year, having a female board chair.

Women lead three companies, Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), East African Breweries Limited (EABL), and NMB Bank, representing 10.7 percent of chief executives, unchanged from 2023.

A quarter of listed companies still have no women on either their boards or in top management.

“These numbers show some movement, but the gap is still wide,” said Women in Management Africa (WIMA) Chief Executive, Dr Naike Moshi.

She added, “True diversity is not just about ticking boxes. It is about equity, justice, and unlocking underutilised potential that can drive both organisations and economies forward. This research reflects both our progress and our challenges, and serves as a call to action for leaders and institutions.”

The public sector paints a similarly uneven picture.

Female representation among Regional Administrative Secretaries rose from 30.8 percent in 2023 to 46.2 percent in 2024, while the share of female Commissioners increased from 9.1 percent to 23.1 percent.

Yet, women lost ground at the top: the proportion of female ministers fell from 30.8 percent to 19.2 percent, and women ambassadors declined to 13.8 percent.

For market regulators, the data highlights both progress and persistent gaps.

“Over 60 percent of listed companies now meet the 30 percent threshold for women on boards, which shows inclusivity is gaining traction,” said DSE Mr Chief Business Development Officer, Emmanuel Nyalali.

He added, “But the fact remains: only one company has a female board chair, and a quarter have no women at all. That gap requires deliberate action. Gender diversity is a strategic advantage that brings innovation, fresh perspectives, and stronger governance.”

With the 2025 General Election approaching, these findings sharpen the national debate on inclusive leadership.

At 22.8 percent, women remain far from equal power in Tanzania’s most influential boardrooms.