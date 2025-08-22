Majaliwa: Workers must shape, not fear, future of work

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged African trade unions to adapt to the changing world of work and take a leading role in tackling emerging challenges, warning that failure to do so could leave many workers vulnerable in an evolving global economy.

Opening the 46th Session of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) General Council in Dar es Salaam on Friday, August 22, 2025, Mr Majaliwa said rapid advances in technology, automation, artificial intelligence, and the impacts of climate change were reshaping labour markets across the continent.

He noted that while these changes create new opportunities, they also expose workers to serious risks, making it necessary for unions to adopt forward-looking strategies.

“The future of work must be shaped with workers, not against them,” he said, stressing the importance of inclusive and participatory planning to build resilient labour systems.

The Premier called for greater investment in skills development, social protection, and the ethical use of technology to ensure no worker is left behind in the transformation.

The conference, held under the theme “Trade Unionism in the Face of New Challenges: What Strategies to Adopt for the Future”, brought together trade union leaders, regional bodies, and international delegates to examine evolving labour trends, employment rights, and the future of unions in the digital economy.

Mr Majaliwa underscored the importance of social dialogue in navigating change, urging unions, employers, and governments to strengthen collaboration through tripartite frameworks to craft fair labour policies and resolve disputes amicably.

He further encouraged unions to strengthen internal governance, broaden representation, and align their activities with national development priorities.

The government, he added, is committed to supporting the modernisation of dispute resolution mechanisms and involving unions in ongoing labour law reforms.

Reflecting on OATUU’s 50-year history, Mr Majaliwa commended its role in promoting workers’ rights and unity across Africa.

The Prime Minister called on members to build on this legacy by modernising operations and remaining responsive to global labour shifts.

Discussions during the session also focused on the challenges of informal economies, the future of collective bargaining, and integrating young workers into union structures.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the meeting, Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) President, Mr Tumaini Nyamhokya, said significant progress had been made in finalising the minimum wage process for the private sector.

He explained that proposals had already been submitted to the relevant minister and were under review, with an official announcement expected within a month.

However, he added that the minimum wage would vary depending on the sector and the size of the institution.

OATUU Vice President, Mr Joshua Ansah, pledged that the organisation would continue championing workers’ rights across Africa to promote equality and protection.

“Let us continue supporting our organisation for the broader benefit of workers across Africa and collectively work to improve their conditions,” he said.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Director for the East Africa Regional Office, Ms Caroline Mugala, pledged the organization’s continued support in strengthening union effectiveness to ensure governments uphold workers’ rights.