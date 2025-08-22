OUR KIND OF ENGLISH: Election aspirants ‘pick’ nomination forms? Nope; they ‘pick up’ the forms

The electioneering season is here. We harbour the concern that many among us in the media sector will unwittingly be feeding language critics with material for their content.

In this edition of ‘Our Kind of English’, we’ll not use our limited space bashing at those who talk about this year’s general ELECTIONS, instead of this year’s General ELECTION. Why, that would bore to death our colleagues who care to listen to us.

Sadly, we’ll read of some aspiring MP “addressing the ELECTORATES” in his constituency. Such a scribbler would be assuming that the noun “electorate” refers to a voter. Wrong!

According to our Oxford Dictionary, “electorate” refers to the people in a country or an area who have the right to vote, thought of as a group.

For instance, all the voting age-citizens of Kinondoni Constituency are the Kinondoni electorate. And, in regard to electing a president, all the eligible voters in Bongo put together comprise the electorate (singular).

In case one aspires to be elected to some political office, it’s mandatory that one collects nomination forms that’ll have to be duly filled and presented to the prerequisite authorities for scrutiny. In this regard, readers in Bongo were recently served with headlines that read:

• ‘Showdown looms as Samia, Nchimbi PICK forms today’ (senior-most broadsheet of August 9)

• ‘Nine PICK presidential poll nomination forms’ (huge and colourful broadsheet of August 12)

Let’s remind our subeditors that the correct phrasal verb is PICK UP. The verb “pick,” used literally or idiomatically, means “chose”. You may even use it to mean “elect”. For example, you should feel free to say, “Out of the 18 aspirants who’ve so far PICKED UP presidential nominations forms so far, the Tanzanian electorate will PICK one to lead the country come October 29.”

As for those amongst you who might consider us monotonous, bear with us as we’ll give a reminder for the benefit of a good number of our scribbling colleagues who continue to talk of the October 2025 general ELECTIONS! It’s like they’re refusing to understand that when we prefix “election” with “general” we’d be talking about a massive political exercise in which electorates (national, constituency and council) pick leaders.

So, good men and women of the media, our outlets should carry stories on the October 29 General Election (not elections)! But that won’t stop you from referring to the same as October 29 elections—presidential, parliamentary and civic polls thought of in isolations.

We of the currently a highly rated profession, repeatedly counseled to remain neutral in our coverage of the elections so that we play a significant part in ensuring the polls are free, fair and peaceful.

It means, we must do all we can, not only to be impartial, but to be seen by all and sundry as impartial. That way, we’ll have played a part in making certain that only the best candidates win.

While politicians will be reminded to watch their tongues lest they utter speeches that are inflammatory, we of the Fourth Estate have to watch our pens. Choice of words as we go about reporting the electioneering will matter a lot.

Being impartial will also ensure sustenance of the noble character of our profession. You put journalism in disrepute when use derogative language that tarnish the reputation of one candidate, while you romanticize his opponent.

Simply, be objective. You need not tell readers or listeners that a certain candidate—no matter how you personally cherish him is scheduled to address a “highly awaited mammoth” rally. You aren’t a prophet, or a soothsayer! You’re simply reporter, conveyor of truth, period!