Police probe gospel singer’s alleged abduction

Geita. Police in Geita Region have launched an investigation into claims that gospel singer Elisha Juma, a resident of Kadisi Street in Katente Ward, Bukombe District, was abducted by unknown individuals.

Geita Regional Police Commander (RPC) Safia Jongo said in a statement posted on the force’s official Instagram page that the incident occurred on August 19, 2025, at around 4 pm.

Regional police say the incident occurred while the singer was at Mas Studio on Kilimahewa Street in Bulangwa Ward, Bukombe.

Commander Jongo explained that the artiste was allegedly taken by three unidentified men driving a white car with unknown registration details, who left with him for an undisclosed destination.

According to police, the incident was officially reported at Bukombe Police Station on Thursday, 21 August 2025, at around 1 pm.

She noted that although several people were present at the studio when the incident occurred, none reported it immediately, with the complaint only being filed two days later.

The regional commander said investigations were underway and urged members of the public to cooperate with the police by providing accurate and timely information on criminal activities to support legal action.

She also appealed for calm among residents as inquiries continue.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, August 21, 2025, social media was flooded with reports claiming that gospel singer and Pastor Elisha Juma, best known for “Njooni Roho Igeuzwe,” had been abducted by unidentified men.

The reports claimed the men approached the studio where he was recording, posing as admirers of his music.