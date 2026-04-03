Bolt weighs fare increase in Tanzania to shield drivers from rising fuel costs

Dar es Salaam. Ride-hailing platform Bolt has signalled a possible increase in fares as it seeks to cushion Tanzanian drivers from the impact of a sharp rise in fuel prices.

In a public statement issued on Thursday, the company said it was engaging with authorities and other stakeholders following a 33 percent surge in fuel costs, which has put pressure on drivers’ earnings.

Bolt said the ongoing consultations could result in “proportionate fare adjustments” to reflect the increased fuel burden, or the introduction of alternative measures aimed at protecting driver incomes.

“As a platform committed to balancing affordability for riders with sustainable earnings for drivers, we are actively engaging with relevant authorities to assess the full impact of these changes,” the statement said.

The firm emphasised that safeguarding drivers’ livelihoods remains a priority, calling for calm and continued cooperation between drivers and passengers as it works towards a solution.

“We would like to assure all drivers that their sustainability is a main priority to our platform,” the company noted, adding that it is moving swiftly to ensure service continuity.

The development comes amid growing concern among transport operators over rising operating costs, with stakeholders warning that prolonged fuel price rise could disrupt urban mobility services.