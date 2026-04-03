110 Tanzanian women entrepreneurs empowered at Morocco-backed exhibition

Dar es Salaam. A total of 110 Tanzanian women entrepreneurs have been empowered through a two-day capacity-building initiative organised by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Dar es Salaam.

The fourth edition of the Tanzanian Women’s Entrepreneurship Exhibition, held on April 1 and 2, 2026, brought together women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the theme: “Young Women Entrepreneurs Driving Tanzania’s Inclusive Economic Transformation.”

The event formed part of the Rendez-vous de la Francophonie 2026.

The annual exhibition has become a key platform through which the Moroccan Embassy promotes the growth, sustainability and resilience of businesses led by Tanzanian women.

Over the course of the event, participants benefited from expert-led training sessions covering critical areas such as business expansion, access to finance, digitalisation, negotiation skills and entrepreneurial resilience.

The programme aimed to equip women with practical tools to scale up their enterprises and navigate an increasingly competitive business environment.

In addition to the training, the exhibition provided an opportunity for participants to showcase their products, services and business ideas.

It also facilitated networking through business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) sessions, linking entrepreneurs with service providers, government institutions and international organisations.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Morocco’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Zakaria El Goumiri, who underscored the vital role played by women entrepreneurs in strengthening economic systems and advancing inclusive and sustainable development.

He also highlighted efforts led by His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco to promote gender equality and empower women and girls across Africa.

“The Kingdom remains committed to South-South cooperation as a pathway to shared economic growth,” said the ambassador.

The exhibition attracted high-level participants from both the public and private sectors, including Kinondoni District Commissioner Saad Mtambule and Tanzania Women’s Chamber of Commerce (TWCC) Chairperson, Ms Mercy Sila, who served as the guest of honour.

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Tanzania, including ambassadors from Belgium, Burundi, Canada, Comoros, Indonesia and Zimbabwe, also attended, alongside representatives of non-governmental organisations, development partners and private sector associations.