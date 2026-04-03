Tanzanian ambassador decorated with Comoros’ prestigious Order of the Green Crescent

Moroni, Comoros. The President of the Union of the Comoros, Mr Azali Assoumani, has conferred the honour of Knight (Chevalier) of the Order of the Green Crescent of the Comoros upon Tanzania’s Ambassador, Mr Saidi Yakubu.

He was honoured in recognition of his outstanding service and contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The decoration, awarded by Presidential Decree No. 26-059/PR dated Friday, April 3, 2026, represents one of the highest national honours of the Union of the Comoros.

It recognises Ambassador Yakubu’s instrumental role in advancing diplomatic, economic and social cooperation between Tanzania and Comoros during his tenure.

Speaking during the ceremony in Moroni, President Assoumani commended Ambassador Yakubu for his exemplary leadership, commitment and dedication to fostering a strong and enduring partnership between the two countries.

He noted that under his tenure, Tanzania–Comoros relations reached new heights, marked by increased collaboration in key sectors including health, trade, energy and institutional cooperation.

In his remarks, Ambassador Yakubu expressed deep gratitude for the honour, describing it as a reflection of the collective efforts of both countries to build a partnership grounded in mutual respect, solidarity and shared development goals.

He reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to further strengthening ties with Comoros and advancing cooperation across multiple sectors for the benefit of both peoples.

Ambassador Yakubu now proceeds to his next diplomatic assignment as Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to the French Republic, with concurrent accreditation to Portugal, Spain and Morocco, as well as representation to key multilateral institutions including UNESCO and the International Business Expo (IBE).