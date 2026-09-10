Chongolo outlines bold strategies to cut seed imports, boost agricultural growth

Arumeru. The Minister for Agriculture, Mr Daniel Chongolo, has said the availability of quality seeds is the foundation of agricultural transformation and achieving the Agenda 10/30 target of growing the sector by 10 percent annually by 2030.

He stated that the government has instituted strategies to develop the national seed industry by boosting domestic production, attaining self-sufficiency, and reducing reliance on imported seeds.

Mr Chongolo made the remarks on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Arumeru District, Arusha Region, during the launch of SeedCo Tanzania's modern seed processing and storage facility.

He stated that cooperation between the government and the private sector through public-private partnerships (PPPs) is vital for driving transformation within the agricultural sector.

"This event serves as an exemplary model of how cooperation between the private sector and government through PPPs can bring genuine transformation to the agricultural sector, which forms the backbone of the country’s economy," he said.

He noted that the government has laid out several strategies to foster the industry, including strengthening infrastructure for the Agricultural Seed Agency (ASA) and the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (Tari) to expand production of foundation seeds sufficient for national requirements.

"This aligns with executing Agenda 10/30, which is a vision aimed at growing the agricultural sector by 10 percent by 2030 through boosting food and cash crop production. The government also continues constructing irrigation projects to counter climate change, enhancing productivity and yields," he stated.

He added that another measure involves empowering the Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (Tosci) with modern equipment and digital systems to guarantee that seeds reaching the market satisfy quality standards.

Furthermore, Mr Chongolo said the government will also persist in establishing a friendly policy atmosphere that attracts private companies to invest in local seed production rather than depending on imports.

"We must possess a robust system for quality seeds, which is why the government has put in place strategies to grow the seed industry. We will also continue building a policy environment supporting private firms like SeedCo to invest in seed production," he remarked.

Earlier, the SeedCo Board Chairman, Mr Pearson Gowero, said that the facility cost Sh18 billion, aiming to boost production and supply of quality seeds while providing opportunities for producers, farmers, transporters, and service providers along the agricultural value chain.

He said the firm will continue collaborating with the government through ASA, including seed production at Dabaga Farm in Iringa Region, where it installed irrigation infrastructure.

Mr Gowero requested the government to intensify efforts against counterfeit seeds, noting that they inflict losses on farmers, reduce productivity, and endanger food security.