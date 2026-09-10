Tanzania food reserve agency to begin maize procurement in Njombe at Sh450 per kilo

Njombe. The National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) expects to begin purchasing maize from farmers next week, a move set to provide them with an opportunity to sell their produce through government procurement.

NFRA Manager for the Makambako Zone, Mr Revocatus Bisama, disclosed these details on Thursday, September 10, 2026, during a working session held in Ludewa District, Njombe Region.

He specified that the new price for maize per kilogramme would be Sh450 and that the agency expects to commence buying maize starting next week, urging farmers to prepare to sell.

"Purchasing centres remain the same ones utilised over the years, namely Amani, Shaurimoyo, Mlangali, and Ludewa," stated Mr Bisama.

Ludewa District Council Executive Director (DED), Mr Sunday Deogratias, said district leaders have continued efforts to seek broader maize markets so farmers obtain wider opportunities to sell their crops.

He noted that alongside the NFRA starting maize purchases, leaders have been in discussions with various companies capable of coming to the district to buy maize directly from farmers.

"Increasing the number of buyers will help broaden market competition and expand opportunities for farmers to sell their maize at good prices," stated Mr Deogratias.

The Ludewa District Commissioner, Mr Olvivanus Thomas, urged maize farmers to begin investing in alternative crops that will increase their income and remain sustainable in the long term, even when land becomes exhausted.

"We must possess alternative crops which will assist us economically and can sustain us even into old age or when land gets tired," stated Mr Thomas.

Ludewa Member of Parliament, Mr Joseph Kamonga, noted that farmers secured loans from financial institutions to acquire agricultural inputs; hence, the NFRA starting maize purchases will enable them to settle outstanding debts.

"These citizens were taking loans for agricultural inputs; their confidence stemmed from prices, and banks disbursed funds based on market price assurance," stated Mr Kamonga.

Stakeholders, including councillors from the Ludewa District Council, attend a meeting on Thursday, September 10, 2026, to discuss the market for maize in Ludewa District, Njombe Region. PHOTO | SEIF JUMANNE

Ludewa District Council Chairman, Mr Wise Mgina, thanked the NFRA for commencing maize purchases from farmers within the district, claiming that the move will assist farmers in securing a guaranteed market for their crops.