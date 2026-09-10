Udom lecturer Kaijage discharged after DPP drops terrorism, sabotage case

Dodoma. The Dodoma Resident Magistrate's Court has discharged a lecturer at the University of Dodoma (Udom), Mr Melkisedek Kaijage, after the prosecution stated that the government has no intention of proceeding with the case.

Mr Kaijage was discharged on Thursday, September 10, 2026, before Principal Resident Magistrate Denisi Mpelembwa of the Dodoma Resident Magistrate's Court, after Senior State Attorney Jonathan Chuwa informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has no intention of proceeding with the charges.

Mr Chuwa requested the court to discharge Mr Kaijage, stating that the decision concerns the terrorism and economic sabotage charges facing him, provided he has no other pending criminal charges.

"The public prosecutor has stated that he has no intention of proceeding with the terrorism and economic sabotage charges facing Melkisedek Kaijage and therefore the court should discharge him, provided he has no other criminal offence he is charged with," said Mr Chuwa.

However, before the court issued its ruling, the Dodoma Regional Crime Officer (RCO) submitted an application accompanied by an affidavit, requesting the court to impose conduct conditions on Mr Kaijage following his discharge.

In the application, the RCO required Mr Kaijage to be of good behaviour, refrain from any acts breaching the peace, and report to the RCO's office for a period of one year to monitor his conduct.

Mr Kaijage's lawyer, Mr Meshack Ngamando, agreed with the application to discharge his client, but requested the court to reduce the one-year reporting duration to the RCO.

Mr Ngamando explained that the period is long because his client plans to travel abroad to study for a doctorate (PhD), something that might render him unable to fulfill the condition.

Reading the conditions presented by the RCO, Magistrate Mpelembwa required Mr Kaijage to produce two sureties who are residents of Dodoma Region.

The sureties are required to possess identification letters from recognised government authorities, sign a verbal bond of Sh5 million each, and hold valid identification cards.

Furthermore, the court ordered Mr Kaijage to report to the RCO on the last Friday of every month for a period of one year, at 8:30 am, without fail.

The court also instructed him not to leave Dodoma Region without obtaining permission from the RCO.

Magistrate Mpelembwa stated that failure to meet these conditions could result in the revocation of his discharge conditions.

"And regarding the issue of going to study, when that time arrives, you will be required to submit authentic documents requiring you to go study to the RCO, and that will then mark the end of your reporting. Otherwise, this court has discharged you starting today," said Magistrate Mpelembwa.

Mr Kaijage was facing terrorism and economic sabotage charges under laws governing those offences.

It was alleged that on July 7, 2026, he plotted to set fire to all government buildings as well as police quarters.