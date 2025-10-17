CRDB Bank ready to support investors exploring East and Central Africa

Washington D.C. CRDB Bank Group has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting investors seeking to explore opportunities across East and Central Africa, particularly in Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where it operates.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C, the bank’s board chairperson, Prof Neema Mori, said CRDB Bank’s vision is to serve as a bridge between global capital and Africa’s fast-growing markets.

She emphasised the bank’s readiness to provide innovative financial solutions that enable investors from the United States, Europe, China and the Middle East to take part in transformative projects across the region.

“We see immense potential in the East African region, and CRDB Bank is strategically positioned to facilitate investment flows in mining, tourism, manufacturing and agriculture—the sectors driving the next phase of Africa’s growth,” said Prof Mori.

“Our financial strength, regional footprint and robust systems give investors the confidence they need when choosing a partner in East Africa,” she added.

Prof Mori noted that CRDB Bank’s balance sheet continues to demonstrate strong resilience, backed by solid capital buffers, liquidity and asset diversification.

With a balance sheet exceeding Sh20 trillion, the bank’s total assets have grown substantially, reinforcing its reputation as one of East Africa’s most stable financial institutions.

She added that CRDB Bank’s expansion into Burundi and the DRC, alongside its dominant presence in Tanzania, has created a solid platform for facilitating cross-border trade and investment within the East African bloc.

Underscoring the Bank’s operational readiness, Prof Mori highlighted its recent system upgrade, which has enhanced digital infrastructure and efficiency across all markets.

“We have invested heavily in modern technology to ensure seamless service delivery across borders. Our upgraded core banking platform and migration of card systems to global standards are more than just technological milestones—they enable CRDB Bank to deliver faster, more secure and more efficient financial services to investors operating in multiple markets,” she said.

Prof Mori further explained that the Bank’s role goes beyond financing, extending into supporting entire value chains, particularly in agriculture, manufacturing and mining.

CRDB Bank, she said, plays a critical role in linking large investors with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to ensure that local communities benefit from foreign investment through jobs, supply chains and inclusive growth.

She also underscored the strategic significance of CRDB Bank’s newly approved Representative Office in Dubai by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), describing it as a crucial link for connecting Middle Eastern and global investors to opportunities in East and Central Africa.

“Dubai is a global investment hub, and our presence there enhances our visibility and access to institutional investors and development partners. It’s part of our broader vision to position CRDB Bank as a true bridge between Africa and the world,” she said.

Prof Mori concluded by inviting global investors to partner with CRDB Bank in unlocking East Africa’s economic potential, citing the region’s abundant natural resources, youthful population and improving infrastructure as strong foundations for long-term investment.