CRDB named best Trade Partner Bank East Africa 2026

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank has been named the “Best Trade Partner Bank East Africa 2026” by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), recognising its efforts in advancing trade finance across East and Central Africa.

The award was announced at the 9th Global Trade Partners Meeting (GTPM), held from March 24 to 26, 2026, in Lisbon, Portugal, according to a CRDB Bank statement that was availed to the media in Dar es Salaam on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The forum brought together leading commercial banks, development finance institutions, multilateral organisations, and key trade stakeholders to discuss issues shaping international trade, including supply chain resilience, capital mobilisation, and financing opportunities in emerging markets.

The recognition reflects CRDB Bank’s performance, innovation and long-term commitment to strengthening trade finance systems, particularly in developing economies. It also highlights the Bank’s role in facilitating cross-border trade, supporting SMEs, and opening access to international markets for businesses in Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The award was received by Director of Corporate Affairs and Managing Director of CRDB Bank Foundation, Ms Tully Esther Mwambapa. “This award reflects the confidence our partners and customers have in us, as well as our continued investment in innovative trade finance solutions that enable businesses to grow and compete globally,” she said.

The recognition comes as CRDB Bank strengthens its position as a leading trade enabler in the region.

Through partnerships with international financial institutions, the Bank has expanded trade finance capabilities, strengthened risk-sharing frameworks, and enhanced its capacity to attract global capital into local markets.

During the Lisbon meeting, CRDB Bank showcased achievements in trade and infrastructure financing, having facilitated over $1 billion in investments across agriculture, energy, and infrastructure—key sectors for economic growth and regional integration.

Group CEO Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela said the award recognises the bank's achievements and validates its strategic direction.

"With over $1 billion committed to strategic projects, we are proud to be at the heart of Tanzania’s and the region’s economic transformation. GTPM provides new opportunities to expand trade finance, strengthen partnerships, and unlock growth for businesses,” he said.

Board Chairperson Prof Neema Mori, added that the award reflects CRDB bank's strong governance, strategic vision, and commitment to positioning CRDB Bank as a regional leader.

"Partnerships such as with IFC are instrumental in scaling our impact and advancing Africa’s economic integration,” she said.

CRDB Bank continues to leverage opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to promote intra-African trade, strengthen value chains, and enhance the continent’s global competitiveness.