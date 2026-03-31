Angeline Mtulia: Corporate lawyer shaping business with integrity

Dar es Salaam. A lawyer Angeline Mtulia who works at Africa Gobal Logistics Tanzania Limited (AGL) says her interest in law started early and was shaped by working at a top Tanzanian law firm, where she discovered her strength in corporate law.

She explains that over time, her leadership grew through experience, responsibility and structured training, including AGL’s Managers for Tomorrow programme.

Angeline further explains that her work is about combining legal accuracy with business needs.

“I balance both by deeply understanding the logistics business and its strategic objectives. My role is to assess legal risks alongside commercial objectives and guide decisions that are both compliant and commercially sound.”

She adds that the goal is always to find practical, win-win solutions that protect the company while allowing it to grow and deliver value to clients.

In managing multiple companies, Angeline is guided by strong governance and the law.

“I am guided by strong governance, group policies and local law. I see the legal function as a business enabler proactively managing risk, providing solutions and aligning legal strategy with company objectives while empowering my team.”

According to her, she points to two key moments that shaped her professional journey.

“The first was during my time in private practice, when I was entrusted with managing clients and advising at the early stages of major projects. That responsibility sharpened my confidence and judgment,” she says.

She notes that another defining moment came after joining AGL.

“I managed a highly complex litigation matter with significant exposure to the Group. Successfully mitigating and ultimately eliminating that risk reinforced my ability to lead under pressure and deliver solutions quickly,” Angeline explains.

Speaking about Tanzania’s logistics sector, she notes that legal and regulatory demands are constantly evolving.

“The sector faces key challenges such as local content compliance, regulatory coordination across multiple authorities and periodic legal and policy changes.”

Given this, she believes these challenges are part of national development and require companies to stay adaptable and proactive.

Angeline explains that her international exposure has also influenced her leadership style.

“International training enhanced my understanding of public-private partnerships and cross-cultural leadership. It strengthened my strategic thinking, negotiation skills and people management approach.”

She notes that these skills are important as Tanzania’s infrastructure and economy continue to grow.

According to her, as a woman in senior leadership, she has faced the challenge of earning trust.

“One key challenge is the need to consistently prove capability before trust is fully established. I overcame this through performance, preparation and delivering results.” Over time, Angeline says, results speak louder than assumptions.

She explains about balancing career, marriage and motherhood which according to her requires discipline and support.

“Rising means resilience, growth and staying true to one’s values. Balancing a demanding career with marriage and motherhood requires discipline, prioritization and strong support systems.”

According to her, she believes that success comes from performing well at work while also being present in family life.

On fairness and corporate responsibility, Angeline says: “By giving clear, independent legal advice grounded in law and ethics, sound guidance protects the company while ensuring fairness and compliance in decision-making.”

She adds that regulatory compliance is the most impactful part of her work because without proper licences and approvals, business cannot operate.

She says that to stay ahead of legal changes, she relies on strong professional networks. “I stay informed through professional memberships such as the Tanganyika Law Society, industry associations and close collaboration with external law firms that provide regular legal updates.”

Angeline’s role as Company Secretary has strengthened her belief in good governance.

“Serving as Company Secretary has taught me the importance of strong corporate governance. The role acts as a bridge between the board, management and stakeholders ensuring transparency, accountability and regulatory compliance.”

She encourages young women in law and leadership to remain focused and open to growth. “Be willing to learn, accept feedback, respect structure and deliver consistently. Every assignment is an opportunity to grow.”

At this stage of her career, she defines success in simple terms. “Success is impact, leadership and legacy seeing ideas implemented, mentoring others and building systems that outlast your role,”Angeline says, adding that looking ahead, she hopes to leave a meaningful legacy in male-dominated sectors.

“My legacy is rooted in ethical leadership, empowerment and institutional transformation. I hope to be remembered for demonstrating that women can excel at the intersection of law, governance and logistics,” she says.