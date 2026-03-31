Ukrainian drones strike Russia's Ust-Luga port again, oil terminal hit

Moscow. Ukrainian drones on Tuesday struck Russia's Baltic Sea port of ‌Ust-Luga for the fifth time in 10 days, and industry sources told Reuters an oil loading terminal was hit, likely adding to Russia's difficulties in exporting crude.

Kyiv has stepped up attacks on Russia's oil export infrastructure over the past month, ​launching its heaviest drone strikes of the more than four-year war against the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga ​and Primorsk.

At least 40 percent of Russia's oil export capacity has been halted due to drone ⁠attacks, a disputed strike on a major pipeline and the seizure of tankers, according to Reuters calculations ​based on market data.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that some of Kyiv's allies had sent "signals" about the ​possibility of scaling back its long-range strikes on Russia's oil sector as global energy prices have surged due to the Iran war.

Transneft oil terminal hit

Regional governor Alexander Drozdenko said three people, including two children, were treated for injuries, and several buildings had ​been damaged in the overnight attacks.

In a message on Telegram at 0409 GMT, he said air-raid alerts ​in the region had been lifted but gave no details on damage to the port.

He later said that the aftermath ‌of the ⁠attack on Ust-Luga had been "eliminated" or dealt with. He said the supply of hot water and heating to residential and other units in the region were restored.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the strikes "terrorist attacks," adding that Russia was working on protecting its critical infrastructure.

"This doesn't mean these facilities can be 100% protected from ​such terrorist attacks. However, intensive ​work is being carried ⁠out, and this applies not only to the port ... but to all other critical infrastructure facilities," he told a daily conference call with reporters.

Three industry sources told ​Reuters Ukrainian drones struck crude oil loading facilities operated by Russian pipeline monopoly ​Transneft (TRNF_p.MM), opens new tab in ⁠the latest attack. Transneft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Ust-Luga, on the south-eastern shore of the Gulf of Finland, is a sprawling complex of oil-processing facilities and export terminals handling crude oil and oil ⁠products.

According to ​source-based data, the port exported 32.9 million metric tons of oil ​products last year. It typically handles about 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day.