France blocks Israel from using airspace for weapons transport to Iran war

France has refused to allow Israel to use its airspace to transport American weapons for use in the ongoing war against Iran, in a move that highlights growing divisions among Western allies over the conflict.

According to sources cited by Reuters, including a Western diplomat, the decision was made over the weekend and marks the first time Paris has taken such a step since the war in Iran began.

The French government has not officially commented on the reports, but the move comes amid a broader pattern of European reluctance to support military operations linked to the conflict.

Other countries, including Spain and Italy, have also restricted the use of their airspace and military facilities for operations related to the war, reflecting increasing unease within NATO over the escalating crisis.

The war, which has intensified in recent weeks, has exposed divisions between the United States and some of its European allies, with concerns centred on legality, regional stability and the risk of wider escalation.