Dart secures Sh57 billion for Phase III BRT depot expansion

Dar es Salaam. The Dar Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) has secured Sh56.6 billion from the World Bank to finance the expansion of the Gongo la Mboto Depot, a move expected to strengthen operations as Dar es Salaam’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network continues to expand.

The project includes the construction of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling station, car wash facilities, parking areas, a garage, a BRT terminal at Julius Nyerere International Airport and a feeder station in Banana.

Construction of the depot started in November 2025 and is being carried out by Zhongan Huali Construction Group under the supervision of Unitec Civil Consultant JV Mult-Tech Civil Consultants.

The project is expected to be completed in April 2027.

Speaking to Business Daily, Dart director of transport development, Mr Ezron Kilamuhama, said the depot would provide operational support needed to improve efficiency across the transport network.

“The depot will provide critical operational support for the BRT system and improve service efficiency as the network continues to expand,” he said.

Mr Kilamuhama clarified that the depot project is separate from the recently completed Phase III road and station infrastructure works, which cost Sh262.57 billion.

The Phase III infrastructure project covers approximately 23.6 kilometres and was designed to improve mobility and reduce travel time for commuters travelling between the city centre and the eastern and southern parts of Dar es Salaam.

Mr Kilamuhama said implementation faced delays due to administrative and coordination challenges.

“The delays were not caused by compensation issues. Most of the time was spent coordinating with city authorities and resolving utility relocation requirements,” he said.

Construction of the Phase III road infrastructure started in August 2022 under a contract awarded to the Chinese firm Sinohydro Construction Corporation.

Meanwhile, stakeholders say the Phase III BRT corridor is nearing completion, with most stations and operational systems ready for passenger services.

Earlier this week, representatives from Dart, the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Sinohydro Corporation Limited, SMEC International and other stakeholders conducted an inspection of the corridor to assess operational readiness.

The inspection began at the New Post Office area in Dar es Salaam’s central business district and covered all 33 stations along the route.

According to Mr Kilamuhama, the exercise aimed to confirm whether issues identified during a joint assessment conducted in March 2026 had been addressed before services begin.

“The purpose of this inspection was to review the checklist prepared during the March 2026 assessment and verify that all observations and recommendations have been implemented ahead of the start of operations,” he said.