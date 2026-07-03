Formal mentorship platform to strengthen corporate leadership launched in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Impact Leadership Academy (ILA) has launched the Impact Legacy Circle, a formal mentorship platform aimed at institutionalising leadership development in Tanzania by creating structured links between senior corporate executives and emerging leaders.

The platform, unveiled during a breakfast event at the Southern Sun Hotel in Dar es Salaam, transforms what the academy says has operated as an informal network of executives over the past four years into a structured initiative with its own governance framework.

Speaking at the launch on July 02, 2026 the Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of CRDB Bank Plc, Dr Abdulmajid Nsekela, described structured mentorship as an important driver of business sustainability and economic growth.

He said formal mentorship helps bridge the gap between potential and performance while ensuring organisations develop future leaders capable of sustaining long-term success.

"Our legacy as leaders will not be measured by the profits we make today, but by the calibre of leaders we prepare to take over tomorrow," Dr Nsekela said.

Delivering the keynote address, the Deputy Executive Secretary for Trade and Innovation at the National Planning Commission (NPC), Dr Blandina Kilama, said structured mentorship contributes to national economic development by strengthening human capital and improving the performance of businesses.





She said developing skilled professionals enhances the efficiency of corporations while supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a key factor in achieving Tanzania's long-term economic and sustainable development objectives.

The launch also recognised the academy's founding mentors and corporate sponsors for supporting the initiative since its inception.

During the event, Impact Leadership Academy presented three "Legacy Brief" case studies, which it said demonstrated measurable returns on investment from structured mentorship, including improved employee retention and stronger organisational performance.

The Deputy Executive Secretary for Trade and Innovation at the National Planning Commission, Dr Blandina Kilama.

The academy also announced that a new cohort of senior corporate executives had committed to joining the programme as mentors under the newly established governance structure.